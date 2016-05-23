Embed Signage Announces Updates

Embed Signage announced the latest updates to their cloud-based Digital Signage software, packed with new features and improvements, through the release of a new highlight video.



Highlights of the update include responsive UI, which allows use of a tablet or mobile to access and manage devices and schedules, new playlist animations, further device controller support, tagging, channel publish scheduling and seamless SSSP video playlisting.

The updates also increased the storage space for SSSP devices by allowing use of external USB or SD cards, allows for video rotation and default playlist settings, lets you locate devices by map pin and addresses and added preview layouts by device to see specific device content such as weather.