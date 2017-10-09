Eiki Ships EK-815U 8,500-Lumen Laser Projector

The What: Eiki International’s new EK-815U WUXGA (1920x1200) Laser Projector is now shipping. It features 8,500-lumen brightness, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and the enhanced color performance resulting from the use of both blue and red lasers.

The What Else: Compared to more traditional laser-based projection systems that incorporate a blue laser only, the addition of the red laser results in greater brightness (8,500 lumens with a 16:10 aspect ratio), a higher red color ratio without diminishing either blue or green performance, and increased Gamut Area Ratio performance.

The EK-815U provides a wealth of connectivity options that result in greater flexibility in terms of both signal access and control. For access on a LAN, these systems provide RJ-45 connectors for both HDBaseT and Ethernet. The projector also provides support for RS-232 control as well as an input for a dedicated wired IR remote. Equally notable, the projectors include a USB Type A connector—enabling them to operate over the network using a Wi-Fi dongle. Additional connectivity includes both HDMI input and output, HD-SDI, a DVI-D connector, and VGA I/O.

The EK-815U also caries an IP6X Dust Ingress Test rating. Given that many projectors are suspended from the ceiling and are difficult to access for regular cleaning, the projectors’ dust-free rating enables longer reliability.

The EK-815U offers horizontal and vertical lens shift and h/v keystone correction, edge blending, and a warping engine, facilitating versatile placement. There are six optional lenses available for use with these systems, encompassing throw/width ratios from 0.36–15.24.

“Eiki’s EK-815U offers exceptional performance, a rich feature set, and superior connectivity options,” said Steve Rubery, Eiki's national sales manager. “The EK-815U uses a 0.67-inch digital micro-mirror device (DMD) imaging system that contributes to the projector’s vivid colors and superior clarity. And since lasers create the exact colors that are required without having to absorb or otherwise block white light, system efficiency is considerably greater. I’m confident integrators and rental staging providers will find much to like in this new product offering.”