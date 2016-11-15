EAW To Hold NYC RADIUS Demo At SIR

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has announced a RADIUS product line demonstration that will take place at Studio Instrument Rentals (SIR) in New York City. SIR will host three demos on Wednesday, November 16 at 12:30, 2:30, and 4:30 p.m., and again on Thursday, November 17 at 10:30 a.m., 12:30, and 2:30 p.m. The demonstrations are an opportunity for audio professionals to experience the benefits of EAW’s newest loudspeaker family firsthand.

EAW Radius family

“Product demonstrations provide professionals with not only a listening experience, but also detailed explanations of features and benefits,” said Jim Bobel, North U.S. sales engineer, EAW. “This is a convenient way for audio professionals in New York City to check out RADIUS in person. People everywhere have been very impressed with the sound quality and technologies like Focusing and DynO processing, to say nothing of the convenience of the EAWmosaic app that puts prediction, control, and monitoring right at your fingertips, wirelessly, from anywhere in the venue.”

The two-hour demonstrations will walk attendees through the loudspeaker family that includes point-source, line-source, stage monitor, and subwoofer loudspeakers. The complete range consists of 8 and 12-inch two-way point-source loudspeakers that are available in two horn patterns, a double 8-inch articulated line array, single 12-inch, and 18-inch subwoofer models. A 12-inch coaxial stage monitor is in process. All models are equipped with Dante Digital as well as analog in/out. A detailed presentation of EAWmosaic as well as listening and Q&A will wrap up the session.

Registration for the RADIUS demo is encouraged. Audio professionals can access the registration page online at http://eaw.com/products/rsx-series/radius-demos-at-sir/ or contact Jim Bobel via email at jim.bobel@eaw.com.