Datapath Ships Next-Gen Wall Controllers

The What: Datapath has begun shipping the VSN982 and VSN1182 next-generation video wall controllers. These controllers follow the introduction earlier this year of the VSN972 and VSN1172.

The What Else: The new VSN series features switched fabric technology, which enables each Gen3 PCIe slot in the backplane to deliver high-resolution bandwidth from a range of capture cards to multiple outputs. The controllers can also be supplied with either 240GB or 480GB SSD drives that provide a much quicker, quieter performance over traditional hard-disk drives. Modifications to the chassis design also help improve airflow, which again serves to reduce temperature, fan noise, and increase reliability.

“These latest additions to our VSN series mean these powerful and versatile controllers can run at optimum efficiency with no cooling concerns—important to a stable, reliable system and vital in 24/7 command and control environments,” said Ben Dale, product manager for Datapath.

The VSN982 is available now as a nine-slot system, with the VSN1182 as an 11-slot system, both with a single Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, dual SSD drives, and an RPSU power supply.

The Bottom Line: Established and proven in command and control room environments, VSN controllers have received a number of important upgrades that deliver greater efficiency than the previous-generation product. With more power, improved cooling, and quieter operation, the scalability of the controllers makes them suitable for a wide variety of markets, including security, military, utilities, airport, and traffic management.