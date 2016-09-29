Crestron, Microsoft Partner on New Skype for Business Solution

Crestron has partnered with Microsoft to create Crestron’s Skype Room System, a professional solution built for Skype for Business, which brings an HD audio-video experience to small and midsize meeting rooms and spaces, as well as conference rooms. The solution is scheduled to begin shipping in December.

Skype Room System by Crestron

“Working closely with Microsoft, we’ve natively integrated Skype for Business with our AV and room control technology to make a collaboration system that can be easily deployed in huddle rooms and conference rooms across the enterprise,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron chief technology officer. “This system can be managed on the network, and provides the seamless, intuitive Skype for Business experience to any meeting space.”

Engineered from the ground up to easily integrate with a broad range of meeting rooms, the Crestron Skype Room System features a touch controller that manages the Skype Meeting, as well as a host of connectivity options, including HDMI and Crestron DigitalMedia inputs and outputs; six USB ports to connect audio devices, a camera, and other accessories; and a Cresnet port to add an occupancy sensor for automation and room usage reporting.

“The next generation of Skype Room Systems will bring the Skype Meeting experience to millions of meeting spaces, which today have only displays and conference phones,” said Zig Serafin, corporate vice president of Microsoft. “Crestron’s new Skype Room Systems will benefit everyone who is looking to bring the Skype for Business meeting experience to every meeting room.”