AVI-SPL Recognized as Cisco Partner in U.K.

AVI-SPL has achieved TelePresence Video Advanced Authorized Technology Provider (ATP) status from Cisco in the U.K., further extending its video capabilities into the European theatre. This designation recognizes that AVI-SPL has fulfilled the training requirements and program prerequisites to sell, deploy and support Cisco TelePresence Video products and solutions at the advanced level.

The Cisco TelePresence Video Advanced ATP Program is focused on providing a new way of working in which everyone, everywhere can be more productive through face-to-face collaboration with TelePresence Video solutions. The Advanced-level program’s goal is to enable partners to market TelePresence video endpoints with a full breadth of infrastructure solutions in addition to managed video conferencing services.

“Video demand is driving our industry”, said Will Hegan, sales director, AVI-SPL U.K. “Customers needing to work more efficiently, wide-spread adoption of UC platforms, and vastly improving video services have driven growth within our sector. Our commitment is to invest in solutions and services that support our clients. Expanding our Cisco capabilities in Europe is an important milestone for our customers as well as for us.”

“Our alliance with Cisco is important to us as we grow into the UK and EMEA markets to form a global offering for AVI-SPL,” said James Shanks, managing director, AVI-SPL U.K.