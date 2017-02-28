Conference Rental Acquires Challenge Partners

Conference Rental has completed the acquisition of Challenge Partners, an audiovisual and simultaneous interpretation provider with offices across France and Belgium.

The acquisition will allow Conference Rental to expand its force of sales professionals worldwide, providing event planner and audiovisual clients with a network of resources spanning two continents while offering local support in their own language.

"We're beyond excited to welcome Challenge Partners into the Conference Rental family,” said Fardad Zabetian, Conference Rental CEO. “The synergy between the two teams has fostered a greater focus into our target markets and an innovative spirit into what we do. We look forward to a bright and successful future in 2017 and onward.”

With the additional offices, Conference Rental increases its rental warehouse locations (sites with ready-to-rent inventory) to include Washington, DC, New York, Oakland, CA, Paris, Brussels, and Marseille. These cities house a variety of technology solutions including wired and wireless microphones with electronic voting, E Ink nameplates, video microphones, and more.

"Our values aligned from the very beginning," said Santiago de Murga, head of Conference Rental's new European operations. "Our passion is to provide first-class technology and interpretation services to our clients, and Conference Rental is a leading player in this regard."

The European team adds 17 experienced professionals who have served AV companies, language service providers, and rental and staging companies for more than 20 years. Both teams will continue to expand their partner network in the coming months.