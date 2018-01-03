ClearOne Announces 2018 Audio Conferencing Training Schedule

ClearOne has announced its initial 2018 schedule of hands-on Professional Audio Conferencing training sessions for its CONVERGE 2 DSP Mixers, CONVERGE Console software, DIALOG 20 and WS800 Digital Wireless Microphone Systems, Beamforming Microphone Array, USB expanders, and touchpanel controller.

According to ClearOne head of training Ron Lynch, CTS, the training sessions are designed for integrators and programmers who want a more in-depth, advanced experience with the company’s products. The two-day classes are held at the ClearOne Training Lab in Salt Lake City. ClearOne covers lodging and meal expenses for all participants, according to Lynch. “In these instructor-led classes, everyone is provided individual workstations to create an immersive learning experience that enables a deeper understanding of how to configure ClearOne’s Professional Audio Conferencing solutions. All courses are CTS RU approved by AVIXA.”

The initial schedule of events covers the first three months of the year:

January 22-23

Day 1 – 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT

Day 2 – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MT

February 6-7

Day 1 – 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT

Day 2 – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MT

March 6-7

Day 1 – 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT

Day 2 – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MT

“The best way to maintain a highly educated network of programmers and systems integrators is to offer a series of in-person sessions that delve deeply into the features and benefits of our individual categories of solutions,” Lynch said. “These sessions are a natural complement to our online schedule of training sessions.”