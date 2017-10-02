Chief Shipping Portable Flat Panel Stand

The What: Chief has released a new stand designed for portable AV applications, the PRSU. Engineers worked with AV professionals who work in the rental and staging space every day to find out the common problems with display stands. The main issues they discovered were speed, storage, and wear.

The What Else: The rugged design can withstand the wear and tear that is common when working with portable AV applications. The PRSU also breaks down and folds up for space saving and can be stored in a customized, wheeled case that can be stacked or set upright to accommodate various truck and warehouse spaces.

“This project was unique,” said Kathryn Gaskell, manager of product management. “It was as important to think about what the mount should do when you are not using it, how you get it from point A to B.”

Features include tilt, height adjust, cable management, padlock security, and landscape and portrait orientations. A shelf is also available, which is designed for rapid installation and can be stored within the accessory case.