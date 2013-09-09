PreSonus StudioLive AI-Series Digital Mixers with Active Integration

The What: PreSonus is releasing its new series of StudioLive AI hardware/software digital mixing and recording systems, each with Active Integration technology.

The What Else: StudioLive AI-series mixers retain the same surface-driven functionality that made StudioLive mixers famous, while adding even more processing power, enhanced workflow features, and Active Integration technology. Like the original StudioLive series, they're incredibly intuitive and easy to learn and use. The series consists of three models: the 32-channel StudioLive 32.4.2AI, with 24 dedicated mix buses; 24-channel StudioLive 24.4.2AI, with 20 dedicated mix buses; and 16-channel StudioLive 16.4.2AI, with 16 dedicated mix buses.

Redesigned from the ground up, these state-of-the-art mixers provide analog workflow with extensive dual signal processing on every channel and bus and actively integrated software that solves real-world problems and lets you record and distribute what you mix. All signal processing-Fat Channel processing, reverb and delay effects, graphic EQs, the works - is available on all channels and buses at all times. Configurable networking and communications option cards ensure your investment won't be outdated as new technologies emerge.

The Bottom Line: StudioLive AI digital mixers are expected to be available at PreSonus dealers in the third and fourth quarters of 2013, with the StudioLive 32.4.2AI coming first, followed quickly by the other two models. MAP/street price is expected to be $3,999.95 for the StudioLive 32.4.2AI, $2,999.95 for the 24.4.2AI, and $1,999.95 for the 16.4.2AI.