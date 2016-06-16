C2G Releases Compact High-Resolution HDMI Extension Cable

C2G recently expanded the RapidRun Optical modular cabling system with a high-resolution HDMI extension solution in a keystone form factor. This new product is universally compatible, allowing

RapidRun to be used in virtually any installation requiring 4K/Ultra HD (UHD) extension.

“RapidRun Optical continues to provide AV integration and installation professionals with smaller, faster and longer solutions that leverage today’s advanced fiber-based cabling technology,” said Garry Dukes, director of product management at C2G. “With this new addition, we strengthen the RapidRun Optical lineup with a solution that delivers the most compact HDMI extension cable design in the industry.”

On display at InfoComm 2016, the new RapidRun Optical solution includes the line’s hallmark modular options of break-away flying leads and wall plates that attach onto the appropriate length runner cable, providing all the install cost and time savings of RapidRun with the additional high performance needed to carry today's 4K/UHD 4:4:4 signal up to 1,000 feet. The fiber-based solution features 18 Gbps bandwidth, a diameter of just a half inch, a 5mm bend radius and OFNP (plenum) rating—delivering the sufficient bandwidth and flexibility needed to enable an effortless installation serving the AV needs of commercial applications for years to come. The new RapidRun Optical HDMI extender is available now.