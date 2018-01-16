Bravo Media, Stream TV Partner on Glasses-Free 3D Solutions

- Stream TV Networks has formed a partnership with Bravo Media to create scalable content solutions for Stream TV's Ultra-D Glasses-Free 3D displays for reseller partners and direct customers.
- Stream TV's glasses-free 3D technology uses advanced optics and rendering algorithms to create a 140-degree viewing angle that gives everyone in the room an adjustable 3D experience without the need for glasses or goggles.
- Ultra-D is a proprietary combination of hardware and software working in sync and aims to create a natural, comfortable, and immersive glasses-free 3D viewing experience. Resulting from years of research and development in the field of 3D optics, multi-view rendering, and content development solutions, Ultra-D solves the two biggest limitations of the market's current 3D technology: the need to wear special glasses and the scarcity of 3D content.
- Bravo Media is a NYC design firm specializing in the creation of content for digital signage, projector mapping, holographic displays, AR and VR experiences, and non-traditional platforms including transparent LCDs.
- "Bravo Media customers expect cutting-edge solutions that make a dynamic WOW impact in retail, hospitality, automotive, and entertainment," said Bravo Media CEO, Tim Donovan. "We are excited to work with Stream TV Networks to enable high-end glasses-free 3D content creation as their next-generation technology expands in the market."
- "We are working with Bravo Media on exciting projects that leverage the power of our technology to engage viewers, increase dwell time, and enhance product recall," said Stream TV CEO, Mathu Rajan. "The combination of Bravo Media's content with our displays is a quantum leap forward and it's great to have them as a strategic partner."