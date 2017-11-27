Blackmagic Design Launches DeckLink 8K Pro Playback Card

The What: Blackmagic Design has launched the DeckLink 8K Pro, a new capture and playback card featuring quad-link 12G-SDI to allow real-time, high-resolution 8K workflows.

The What Else: DeckLink 8K Pro features four quad-link, multi-rate 12G-SDI connections, can work in all SD, HD, Ultra HD, 4K, 8K, and 8K DCI formats, and is compatible with all existing professional SDI equipment. The 12G-SDI connections are also bidirectional so they can be used to either capture or play back quad link 8K, or for the simultaneous capture and playback of single or dual link SDI sources.

DeckLink 8K Pro supports capture and playback of 8 or 10-bit YUV 4:2:2 video and 10- or 12-bit RGB 4:4:4. Video can be captured as uncompressed or to industry-standard broadcast quality ProRes and DNx files. DeckLink 8K Pro lets customers work at up to 60 frames per second in 8K and supports stereoscopic 3D for all modes up to 4K DCI at 60 frames per second in 12‑bit RGB.

The advanced broadcast technology in DeckLink 8K Pro is built into an eight-lane generation-three PCI Express for Mac, Windows, and Linux workstations. Customers get support for all legacy SD and HD formats, along with Ultra HD, DCI 4K, 8K, and DCI 8K, as well as Rec. 601, 709, and 2020 color.

DeckLink 8K Pro is designed to work with the upcoming DaVinci Resolve 14.2 Studio for a streamlined editing, color, and audio post production workflow that lets users master full-resolution high dynamic range projects in full 8K resolution. In addition, DeckLink 8K Pro works with other professional applications such as Final Cut Pro X, Media Composer, Premiere Pro, After Effects, ProTools, Nuke, and more.

“DeckLink 8K Pro is our most advanced PCIe capture and playback card ever,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It’s exciting because the 8K images have so much clarity and detail that it’s as if you’re looking out a window. Whether it’s for the 2020 Olympics or the next generation of Hollywood blockbusters, DeckLink 8K Pro has the speed, quality, and compatibility customers need to do their best work!”