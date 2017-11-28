AVIXA Joins Global Learning and Technology Conference

AVIXA is set to take part in OEB Global 2017, taking place December 6–8 at the Hotel InterContinental in Berlin. The cross-sector conference focuses on the latest learning and technology developments, with insights and best practices from leading organizations in the field.

"Today's connected students are looking to educational establishments for meaningful, immersive experiences that impact their learning and their lives," said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA. "They're used to consuming audio and video information at the swipe of a finger or touch of a button, and they want that in their physical world, from classrooms to public spaces. Powered by integrated AV experiences, universities can evolve from merely places to get a degree, to learning communities that set the course for sustained innovation. We're excited to be bringing our message to OEB as part of our initiative to raise awareness of the benefits of integrated audiovisual experiences."

AVIXA will present "The Power of Integrated Audiovisual Experiences in Higher Education," which will be moderated by Labuskes and take place on Thursday, December 7, from 2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. in the Bishop Room of the InterContinental. Labuskes will be joined by Dr. Piet van der Zanden, education expert AV-IT in learning spaces, Delft University of Technology; Jan Zwanenberg, digital architect, JNV; and Peter Janssen, AV domain specialist, Utrecht University. During the 60-minute session, the speakers will share insights gleaned from their involvement in delivering audiovisual solutions in higher education. Delegates will hear how powerful integrated AV strategies in learning spaces can more effectively engage students and enhance their education. The panel will discuss topics including collaboration, interactive learning through visualization, and more.

AVIXA is a Gold Sponsor for OEB Global 2017. This year's event explores the theme of "Learning Uncertainty" and how transformative education, training, and learning can equip businesses, organizations, and individuals with the skills to survive and prosper in a new era.