AV Helpdesk Adds Business Development Specialist

- AV Helpdesk has added Michael Beauchesne to its team of audiovisual consultants, where he will focus on the development of new business opportunities. He will be based out of the Boston, MA location.
- Beauchesne brings a wealth of experience in the AV industry: he spent the last nine years at MTS Services, where he led the audiovisual department and was tasked with growing and promoting the audiovisual business.
- “As an audiovisual integrator, I had always admired AV Helpdesk’s unique and comprehensive approach to consulting, how they treated their clients and the quality of service they delivered,” Beauchesne said. “I’m excited to join such a well-respected and talented team at AV Helpdesk.”
- “We’ve been looking to hire a business development specialist for a long time, but never found just the right fit,” said Collin Hogan, founder at AV Helpdesk. “We worked with Michael at MTS and saw firsthand his commitment to his company and clients. Michael’s experience, energy, and ability are exactly what we’ve been searching for and we look forward to growing our company together.”