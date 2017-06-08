Atlona to Launch PTZ Camera for Soft-Codec Conferencing at InfoComm

The What: Atlona (booth 3961) will use InfoComm 2017 as the launch pad for the company’s first PTZ conferencing camera. Built for use with Atlona’s HDVS-300 Series soft-codec conferencing solution, the new AT-HDVS-CAM provides professional-quality imaging while streamlining integration for today’s software-defined conferencing systems.

The What Else: Compatible with a wide range of soft codecs and unified communications (UC) platforms, the AT-HDVS-CAM delivers better video performance and meeting size adaptability than standard webcams. Capturing video at resolutions up to 1080p at 30 frames per second, the AT-HDVS-CAM’s 1/2.8-inch, low-noise CMOS sensor provides high image quality and color fidelity.

Quick and accurate auto-focus, complemented by automatic white balance and exposure modes, combine with the unit’s fast and quiet pan-and-tilt mechanism to enable dynamic camera shot repositioning while maintaining optimal image quality. Picture controls allow adjustment of brightness, color, saturation, contrast, sharpness, and gamma, while the camera’s multi-element zoom lens offers 10x optical zoom and a 60.9-degree horizontal field of view. Maximizing integration flexibility and user convenience, the camera can be controlled over TCP/IP, RS-232, or USB, or via the included handheld IR remote control.

“The introduction of the AT-HDVS-CAM continues our mission of making the HDVS-300 series the industry’s easiest and most comprehensive AV platform for soft-codec conferencing, simplifying everything from the ordering process to integration and ongoing operation,” said Steve Kolta, product manager, Atlona. “The AT-HDVS-CAM is an exceptional camera in its own right, delivering the robust performance and rich functionality necessary for high-quality conferencing in professional environments. Combining it with the AT-UHD-HDVS-300-KIT creates a complete solution that’s easy for customers and systems integrators to purchase, install, and integrate right out of the box.”

Featuring a USB 2.0 interface for video and camera control, the AT-HDVS-CAM is universally compatible with any PC through a standard UVC (USB Video Class) driver, with no software installation or programming required. The camera can be configured through its own integrated web interface or through the free Atlona Management System (AMS) network software platform, which enables integrators and administrators to set up, manage, and monitor multiple Atlona solutions over a LAN, WAN, or VPN.

The Bottom Line: The AT-HDVS-CAM integrates with Atlona’s AT-UHD-HDVS-300-KIT to form a complete, automated collaboration solution including auto AV switching, USB and HDMI extension, and display control for PC-based conferencing using software and cloud-based services such as Skype for Business, WebEx, and GoToMeeting. Designed for environments including huddle spaces, small to medium-sized meeting rooms, classrooms, and training rooms, the AT-HDVS-CAM can also stream standards-based, H.264 video over TCP/IP for applications such as lecture capture, distance learning, central helpdesk monitoring, and more.