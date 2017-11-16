Atlona Shipping HDR-Capable 4K HDMI-over-HDBaseT Extender

The What: Atlona is now shipping the AT-HDR-EX-70-2PS transmitter/receiver kit, the latest extender in the company’s range of AV problem-solving devices.

The What Else: The HDR-EX-70-2PS extends 4K HDR by combining latency-free, visually lossless compression with the convenience of HDBaseT to deliver images over distances exceeding the limitations of HDMI cabling. Transporting signals up to 4K/UHD at 60Hz with 4:4:4 chroma sampling over Cat-6a or Cat-7 cable, the kit can extend 1080p video up to 230 feet (70 meters), while HDR-enhanced 4K content can be carried up to 130 feet (40 meters).

The new extender supports all video resolutions, audio formats—including PCM plus Dolby and DTS—and color spaces encompassed in the HDMI 2.0a specification, providing flexible compatibility with new and emerging 4K/UHD video sources and displays. Able to pass metadata for HDR content, the solution supports the 4K HDR10 standard at 60Hz (4:2:0 chroma subsampling, 10-bit color) plus additional HDR variants. Additional key features include support for HDMI data rates up to 18Gbps and HDCP 2.2 compliance for the transport of protected content.

The HDR-EX-70-2PS is suitable for either point-to-point AV requirements or as part of a larger 4K HDR routing and distribution system with the AT-HDR-H2H-44M matrix switcher, also now immediately available. It is designed for applications from home theaters incorporating HDR-enhanced playback and display devices, to retail TV showrooms and detail-intensive professional AV applications such as full-motion visualization and simulation.

“As consumers and professionals discover the dramatic visual benefits that High Dynamic Range can deliver, demand for HDR-enhanced content and compatible equipment continues to accelerate,” said Joshua Castro, product manager, Atlona. “The HDR-EX-70-2PS provides an affordable and reliable solution for high-quality, HDR-enabled HDMI extension in residential or commercial applications of any scale, and we’re excited to now be putting it in the hands of our partners and customers.”