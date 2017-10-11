Atlona Begins Shipping Velocity Platform for IP-Based AV Control

Velocity, Atlona’s network-based AV control innovation introduced earlier this year, is now shipping and available through Atlona partners and dealers worldwide.

Velocity was designed as a networked AV control platform for Atlona and third-party products in commercial AV environments ranging from individual meeting rooms up to an entire campus or enterprise. Key benefits include configuration-based, intuitive AV control systems, with centralized management for multiple clients and site installations, and full redundancy capability that avoids downtime in a client’s AV control installation. Its network-based system architecture supports scalability limited only by the capacity of the facility’s IT backbone.

Velocity is comprised of three distinct elements that work together as a single, unified platform:

Velocity Control Gateway is a software and IP-based control processor designed for several AV systems over a network. Atlona offers the Velocity Control Gateway as a server appliance that can interface with up to 250 devices, or as software for hosting on IT server infrastructure to serve up to 5,000 devices. An IP-based system architecture with automatic failover allows full redundancy in facilities with two Gateways in operation. All control system setup and management are available by accessing the Gateway through a web browser.

Velocity Touch Panels, available in 5.5- and 8-inch screen sizes that include hardware for wall or surface mounting, and support for standard PoE, provide the means of user interaction with AV systems. Additionally, the Velocity Control System allows BYOD integration with tablets, smartphones, and laptops, as well as PC desktops and touch displays. The web-based graphical user interfaces are automatically generated by the Velocity Control Gateway during system configuration, and then are accessible to the touchpanels or BYOD user devices. Velocity includes prebuilt and customizable GUI themes with static and dynamic visual elements.

Velocity Cloud is a centralized online resource for AV integrators, AV/IT administrators, tech managers, and technicians to remotely configure, monitor, and service Velocity Control Systems for their clients. Velocity Cloud enables access to a client’s Velocity installation from anywhere worldwide through a web browser. It provides integrators with a host features to deliver technical support through system setup and troubleshooting, continuous system monitoring, event notifications, instant alerts, system backup and restoration, software and security updates, usage reporting, analytics, and more.

“Velocity’s architecture and design concepts provide immediate value to systems integrators through intuitive configuration and accelerated deployment times, while providing long-term benefits through a scalable platform that can open larger integration opportunities and broader support services with their end customers,” said David Shamir, director of product management, Atlona. “Velocity’s innovative platform for streamlined integration into new and existing IT infrastructure also makes it a perfect complement for use with emerging AV-over-IP applications, minimizing clutter and complexity in multiroom and facility-wide scenarios.”