AtlasIED’s Puorro Bringing a Fresh Take on Convergence

Quick Bio

NAME: Alex Puorro

POSITION: Vice President of IP Endpoint Development

COMPANY: AtlasIED

SCN: What is your position, and what does it entail? What are your responsibilities?

Alex Puorro: My position is vice president of IP endpoint development. I focus on expanding our current IP market share using our rep firms and Cisco resellers by increasing awareness of our current products, as well as work with my team to develop the next generation of IP speakers.

SCN: How long have you been at this position?

AP: I’ve been with AtlasIED for just over two months. I’d been working with AtlasIED’s products for three-plus years while I was in my role with Cisco Systems.

SCN: How has your background prepared you for your new role?

AP: My background has prepared me for this role in a few different ways. I always knew that I wanted to get into a management role—that all started when I was working on my MBA. When I finished my degree, I had a job offer with Cisco Systems that I accepted and moved to Dallas, TX, for the position. I had always had an interest in technology, and for most of my four-plus years with Cisco, I was focused on a program that enabled third-party technology vendors, such as AtlasIED, to be on the Cisco global price list. This means not only that Cisco verifies that the product interoperates fully with a Cisco network, but Cisco resellers and sales teams are also inclined to sell the third-party technology vendors’ equipment to help retire their sales quota.

I had the ability to work very closely with technology companies all over the world and in different industries, and I was able to see what was working for them and what caused sales to stall. I chose to work for AtlasIED because my interactions with the team and management verified that they were willing to take the necessary steps to continue to grow, and move to being a technology company, rather than just a speaker company. My experience in the market enables me to see the bigger picture, and from my perspective, the way AtlasIED is moving will allow the company to grow tremendously.

Puorro lives in Dallas with his wife Elena and dogs Lucy and Kayla, and he gets plenty of time to ride his Harley-Davidson with Texas’ mild winter temperatures.

SCN: What are your short- and long-term goals?

AP: My short-term goals for AtlasIED are to improve our logistics plan with Cisco, to direct and educate the various sales teams to increase sales, and to meet with current and potential customers to find out what they like and dislike for current and future product.

My long-term plan for AtlasIED is to turn it into a full-blown technology company. I have a few product ideas that would change the way life safety, communications, video, and mass notification interoperate and collaborate together. I want to use the feedback that we gather from current and potential customers to build the future products. I also have some very attainable revenue goals.

SCN: What is the greatest challenge that you face?

AP: The greatest challenge that I see for AtlasIED IP endpoints is awareness. There is a story to be told for these products, mainly that they work seamlessly with existing communications networks as well as our own GCK [announcement control system] software. I think the perception is that a speaker goes into a wall and projects music or alerts, but in fact our IP endpoints have loads of features that can be used at the click of a button, in conjunction with IP phones, networks, and GCK software.

SCN: Where do you see your market heading?

AP: I see my market being in the middle of IT and AV. The IT managers would like to see more and more interoperability with their existing networks, which we already have. The AV managers want to see the speakers being more reliable, sounding clearer, and having the ability to be heard throughout an entire customer site. I see those markets crashing together and AtlasIED will be directly in the middle, producing quality AV products that have the technology that the IT managers require.

SCN: How can systems contractors better position themselves to profit from products and services you have to offer?

AP: First off, the AtlasIED website has been recently revamped, and it’s great. Our regional sales managers are great resources, and of course, the IP endpoint development team can help with any and all questions.

Matt Pruznick is associate editor of SCN and Residential Systems. Follow him on Twitter @Pruznick.