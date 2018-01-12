Arista Releases ARD-1007-A01-TX HDBaseT Transmitter

The What: Arista Corporation has begun shipping the ARD-1007-A01-TX HDBaseT Transmitter, featuring a 3x1 switcher for use with HDMI, DVI, and VGA video sources.

The What Else: The Arista ARD-1007-A01-TX incorporates HDBaseT technology, and features HDMI and DVI inputs as well as a VGA input plus a 3.5mm audio input connector. The unit also incorporates a Power over HDBaseT output. The ARD-1007-A01-TX combines the benefits of a switcher with built-in auto-switching along with the advantages of long-distance HDBaseT signal extension over a single Cat-5e/6 cable. The ARD-1007-A01-TX supports HDMI video signals up to 1080p at 60Hz with embedded audio. VGA input signals up to 1920x1200 resolution can be extended up to 330 feet (100 meters).

“The ARD-1007-A01-TX provides Power over Ethernet to drive the HDBaseT receiver,” said Paul Shu, president of Arista Corporation. “This versatile transmitter provides input access for up to three devices with controls for input selection—making it ideal for long-distance video transmission in corporate or educational and control room settings using analog VGA and digital HDMI/DVI video sources. Given its ability to interface with both newer and legacy video sources, I’m confident integrators will find this to be a versatile solution to many of the commonly encountered challenges in today’s AV installations.”

The Bottom Line: The ARD-1007-A01-TX is designed to transmit analog video to digital HDMI displays, enabling advanced HDMI display devices to be used with legacy VGA sources in conjunction with control signals such as RS-232, USB, and IR. It is available now with an MSRP of $439.00.