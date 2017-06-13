Almo Introduces Global Business Team Today

Almo Professional (booth C3161) is reinforcing its commitment to global distribution at InfoComm 2017 with the introduction of its Almo Global Business Team. Almo is hosting the InfoComm Opening Reception today where the new team is being formally introduced. Additionally, Almo is debuting its new Almo Global Website and is conducting booth tours for partners in Spanish throughout the show.

"The Almo Global Business Team, led by JC Delgado, is based out of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and serves both exporters and international partners,” says Almo Professional A/V Executive VP/COO Sam Taylor. “JC brings more than 20 years of international sales and business development experience—his expertise is guiding the growth and development of the Almo Global Business. We look forward to sharing our global expansion strategy with distribution and media partners at the InfoComm opening reception and throughout the show."

The Almo Global Business Team is an outbound sales team that visits customers throughout the world to understand the unique needs of each geography. Every team member is bilingual in Spanish, Portuguese or both languages.