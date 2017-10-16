Allen & Heath Introduces ME-500 Personal Mixer

The What: Allen & Heath has introduced the ME-500 Personal Mixer, an accessible personal monitoring solution for houses of worship, rental companies, and performing artists.

The What Else: ME-500 features include a dimmable display, 16 backlit select keys, mute and solo buttons, a master level with limiter and EQ, plus a single rotary encoder for all main navigation and control. Each ME-500 can store and recall eight user presets for different mixes, users, and shows, and save them to a USB thumb drive. Outputs include a minijack and 1/4-inch headphone jack and a TRS mono out for wedge monitors.

Any number of ME-500 and ME-1 personal mixers can be added to a system. Secure EtherCon connectors allow ME-500s to be daisy-chained, or deployed in a star topology using the ME-U or an off-the-shelf PoE switch.

“Allen & Heath’s Personal Mixing Systems help venues and tours keep stage levels under control and use their sound check time more efficiently,” said Ben Morgan, Allen & Heath’s live sound product manager. “Our established ME-1 Personal Mixer allows a user to craft the perfect mix from up to 40 sources, but many customers have been asking for a more accessible alternative for volunteers and first-time users. That’s exactly what we achieved with the ME-500.”