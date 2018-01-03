AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium Unveils Training Program

The full schedule for the inaugural AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium: Live & Studio is now online at both the AES and NAMM websites, and participants can review the varied educational program and select technical and training sessions they would like to attend.

The four-day international symposium from the Audio Engineering Society, which will be held at the 2018 NAMM Show from January 25-28 in Anaheim, CA, is targeted at working professionals in the live sound, recording, and performance-audio communities. The program comprises a series of training academies and related sessions on line array technologies, live sound mixing consoles, wireless systems, in-ear monitoring, and recording studio environments, in addition to tutorials on system measurement and optimization, plus a selection of technical papers in related fields. Classes will be held within the Anaheim Hilton Hotel’s NAMM U Education Center, adjacent to a new pro audio exhibit space. The entire schedule of nearly 300 sessions can be accessed here.

In addition to the Line Array Loudspeaker Academy, with program supporters Adamson, Bose Professional, dB Technologies, and EAW, the Live Mixing Console Academy with QSC and Yamaha, and Entertainment Wireless Academy with Lectrosonics and Sennheiser, tutorial and workshop highlights include Main Stage: Studio, Main Stage: Live, and Sound System Measurement and Optimization. Other symposium supporters and technical participants in The Studios sessions include Apogee, DigiGrid, Digital Audio Denmark, Eventide, Focal, Genelec, Meyer Sound Laboratories, and Waves/Soundgrid.

Main Stage: Live sessions will cover contemporary live sound system mixing and concert system engineering, with support and participation from top-tier rental sound company owners and leading FOH mixers. Individual presentations and technical tutorials will be offered on live digital mixing console automation, virtual soundchecks, low-frequency management in live concert venues, world-tour logistics, and more, as well as daily panels on other popular live-sound topics.

During the four days of sessions, participating expert speakers joining veteran FOH host Robert Scovill include Rat Sound founder Dave Rat, Sound Image president Dave Shadoan, ATK/Audiotek president Michael MacDonald, and several surprise guests. Pat Baltzell of Baltzell Audio Design will reveal details of his experiences mixing live entertainment segments for the Super Bowl halftime shows. The unique challenges of co-mixing FOH for the Sting/Paul Simon Tour will be highlighted by Coach Conner (FOH, Paul Simon) and Clair Global senior system engineer Howard Page (FOH, Sting).

Hosted by producer/engineer/author Bobby Owsinski, Main Stage: Studio presentations occur hourly during all four days from such industry experts as Andrew Scheps, Sylvia Massy, Gavin Lurssen, Richard Chycki, Scott Gershin, and many more. Topics range from Outside-the-Box Recording Techniques and Virtual Microphones to Alternative Studio Design and DIY Projects; they also focus on business, social media, and creativity topics.

Sound System Measurement and Optimization Workshop, hosted by John Murray of Optimum Systems, will include breakout classrooms on AFMG’s SysTune, Rational Acoustics’ Smaart, and Studio Six Digital’s Audio Tools. Sessions include Bruce Olson addressing Delay Fill Alignment, Charlie Hughes’s famous Subwoofer Series, Jamie Anderson on Multi-Mic Measurement, Chris Tsanjouries on Crossing the Art/Science Line, and Andrew Smith on Choosing the Right Frequency Analyzer.

“This unique, new Audio Engineering Society AES@NAMM Symposium will spotlight the application of audio science and technology to sound-system operations, along with studio workflow practices,” said AES president David Scheirman. Advance registration costs are $99 for a full-day session or $69 for a half-day session; prices for non-AES members are $129 and $89, respectively. Non-members are encouraged to join the society prior to purchasing Access Passes for the symposium program to receive the discounted price.