AES Announces 2017 Election Results

The AES has released the list of winning candidates from the balloting in the 2017 Audio Engineering Society international elections. The newly elected officers will assume their roles in October, shortly after the end of the 143rd International AES Convention in New York.

Nadja Wallaszkovits will enter the office of president-elect of the AES.Entering the office of president-elect is Nadja Wallaszkovits, who will serve first on the AES board of governors and executive committee as president-elect, fully assuming the presidency in October 2018 for a one-year term. Joining the board of governors as treasurer-elect is Richard Wollrich, who will serve alongside treasurer Garry Margolis for one year, then begin a two-year term as treasurer. Also in October, current president Alex Case will remain on the executive committee as past president for the 2017-2018 term, as current president-elect David Scheirman advances into the presidency.

Joining president-elect Wallaszkovits and treasurer-elect Wollrich on the AES board of governors will be eight newly elected governors and officers, all beginning two-year terms in October:

•Vice president Central region, U.S. & Canada: Mike Porter;

•Vice president Central region, Europe: Thomas Görne;

•Vice president Southern region, Europe/Middle East/Africa: Ufuk Önen;

•Vice president Latin American region: Cesar Lamschtein;

•Vice president international region (Asia): Shusen Wang

•Governor: Kyle P. Snyder, Jonathan Wyner, Martha de Francisco

“In this exciting period of growth and innovation for the Audio Engineering Society, the membership has voted in a dynamic group of new officers,” said AES president Alex Case. “I personally look forward to working with and learning from these talented individuals as they apply their diverse knowledge and experience to the task of leading the society into the future.”

Additionally, in order to more accurately reflect current and future AES membership demographics, the AES membership approved a bylaws change that eliminated the previously mandated position of VP international region. The VP international position is expected to be renamed VP Asia region. Along with the 2016 member reallocation and renaming of the VP Southern Europe region role to VP Southern region, Europe/Middle East/Africa, the change more uniformly serves AES membership in the affected countries.

Within the stipulations of the AES bylaws, the overall function and direction of the AES is established by the society’s board of governors, which is elected by voting members of the society. The society’s executive director operates and manages the AES headquarters in New York City and reports to the executive committee, which consists of the society’s corporate officers. In turn, the executive committee reports on its activities and on issues facing the society to the full board of governors. The AES president serves as the CEO of the society, under the supervision and direction of the board of governors.

The board of governors consists of:

•The society’s corporate officers (president; president-elect; immediate past-president; secretary; and treasurer);

•The treasurer-elect (when there is an incoming treasurer). The treasurer-elect serves for one year as non-voting executive committee member and as a voting board of governors member, before assuming the office of treasurer;

•The eight regional vice-presidents (Eastern USA/Canada; Central USA/Canada; Western USA/Canada; Northern Europe; Central Europe; Southern Europe/Middle East/Africa; Latin America; Asia);

•And eight governors-at-large.