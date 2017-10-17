AES 2017 Keynote ‘Fooled by Audio’ to Cover VR, AR Sound

Edgar Choueiri Many advancements in audio may simply be judged on how far it sounds like we have come. How the audience may become “Fooled by Audio” and the audio technologies used to help create these illusions will be the topic at hand for the Audio Engineering Society New York 2017 Convention keynote speech, to be given by professor Edgar Choueiri of Princeton University. Taking place on the first day of the show—Wednesday, October 18—the Keynote Speech will be a part of the opening ceremonies, scheduled for 12:30—2:00pm. The 143rd Audio Engineering Society International Convention will take place at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, October 18—21.

In his keynote address, Choueiri will address major questions regarding the future of spatial audio and perception. "How far are we from having reproduced or synthesized sound that is truly indistinguishable from reality?” Choueiri asked. “Is this laudable goal still the receding mirage it has been since the birth of audio, or are we on the cusp of a technical revolution—the VR/AR audio revolution? Advances in virtual and augmented reality audio research from around the world focus on critical areas in spatial audio, synthesized acoustics, and sound field navigation, and recent breakthroughs are bringing us quicker and closer to being truly fooled by audio.”