2017 NanoLumens Crystal Nixel Awards Open For Submissions

Continuing in its efforts to acknowledge creative NanoLumens LED display installations that set new standards for customer engagement, NanoLumens has opened submissions for its third-annual Crystal Nixel Awards. NanoLumens sponsors the annual awards program to reward an American and international partner that demonstrated outstanding creativity in the design and implementation of a NanoLumens LED visualization solution during the course of 2017.

“NanoLumens displays are empowering designers and their customers to achieve the previously unimaginable when it comes to creating a compelling NanoLumens visualization solution,” said Joe’ Lloyd, vice president of global marketing at NanoLumens. “The Crystal Nixel Awards program was created to spotlight the very best of these installations. We’re looking forward to seeing how this year’s teams have demonstrated their creative design and technological abilities to create compelling engagement experiences.”