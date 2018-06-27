How Advanced Audio Conferencing Solutions Meet Today’s Demanding Applications

To succeed in today’s fast-paced environments, organizations must harness the synergy of people working together across a global workforce—regardless of the physical location of those workers. To do that, AV professionals and end users must select the best new-generation audio conferencing technology solutions that bring superb quality in more adaptable—and affordable—configurations.

This new ebook offers case studies and insights into these engaging technologies, including:

How University of Missouri’s new collaborative space improved engagement for off-campus students

AV monitoring that gets real in realtime

How HDL300 audio conferencing solves a geotechnical–and architectural–challenge

Advantages of IP remote codec technology, which combines the best quality audio fidelity with the ability to serve participants who are mobile—in the room or across the globe.

Click here to read the full ebook.