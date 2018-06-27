How Advanced Audio Conferencing Solutions Meet Today’s Demanding Applications

To succeed in today’s fast-paced environments, organizations must harness the synergy of people working together across a global workforce—regardless of the physical location of those workers. To do that, AV professionals and end users must select the best new-generation audio conferencing technology solutions that bring superb quality in more adaptable—and affordable—configurations.
This new ebook offers case studies and insights into these engaging technologies, including:
- How University of Missouri’s new collaborative space improved engagement for off-campus students
- AV monitoring that gets real in realtime
- How HDL300 audio conferencing solves a geotechnical–and architectural–challenge
- Advantages of IP remote codec technology, which combines the best quality audio fidelity with the ability to serve participants who are mobile—in the room or across the globe.