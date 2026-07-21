How DiGiCo Consoles Helped Fellowship Church Elevate Its Worship Environment

For Fellowship Church, production technology exists for one purpose—enabling people to clearly hear life-changing truths—and behind the scenes, new audio control surfaces support that goal. After more than three decades of growing its community of faith across multiple regional campuses and online, the Grapevine, TX-based house of worship has upgraded the audio infrastructure of its main 4,200-seat auditorium. Systems integrator Clark selected two DiGiCo Quantum338 digital mixing consoles, which are now being utilized at Fellowship’s FOH and monitor mix positions.

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“Our role is simple,” said a member of the church’s production leadership team. “We want to remove anything that distracts people from hearing God’s Word and engaging in worship. Here at Fellowship, production is not about spectacle; it is about removing distractions. When technology works the way it should, it disappears. And what remains is every microphone, every instrument, and every element of the service working together to create a meaningful worship experience.”

A key component of that approach rests on clarity, and, powered by DiGiCo’s Quantum processing engine, the new consoles deftly manage large input counts while maintaining clarity and consistency across all of Fellowship’s services. Ease of use was also cited as another benefit, as Fellowship Church depends on a strong culture of volunteers. Engineers, musicians, and technicians serve together each week, and the system needed to be powerful but simple to operate.

(Image credit: DiGiCo)

“The DiGiCo interface is fast and intuitive,” the team explained. “That allows our volunteers and staff to focus on serving people rather than managing technology.”

The recent console upgrade reflects a philosophy that has shaped Fellowship Church from its start, which is that excellence should serve the mission. “Pastor Ed Young often reminds the congregation that the church exists to help people discover hope in Christ and apply Biblical truths to everyday life," team members concluded. "Technology simply helps deliver that message clearly. As Fellowship Church continues to grow, our new DiGiCo Quantum338 consoles will provide a strong foundation for the future while supporting the church’s commitment to helping people encounter God and His timeless truths.”