Ross Video Just Launched the Ultrix FR30. Here's What to Know

Ross Video has launched the new Ultrix FR30, the newest and largest member of the Ultrix family of hyperconverged media infrastructure platforms. Ultrix FR30 extends the Ultrix platform to enterprise-scale broadcast, live production, sports, outside broadcast (OB), corporate, and media environments, enabling organizations to increase capacity, media processing power, and workflow flexibility without increasing infrastructure overhead.

[New York Stock Exchange Expands Live Production Capabilities]

"Ultrix has always been about helping customers do more with less—less infrastructure, less complexity, and greater flexibility," said Mark Sizemore, VP, hyperconverged solutions, Ross Video. "FR30 builds on that foundation, extending the Ultrix family to the industry’s largest media infrastructures while preserving the software-defined architecture and operational model our customers already know and trust. It enables organizations to grow confidently today while preparing for whatever comes next.”

By consolidating multiple systems into a single software-defined media processing platform, Ultrix FR30 helps customers save time, money, and space all while lowering operational complexity and scaling UHD and IP workflows with confidence.

Unlike traditional infrastructures that require dedicated hardware for each production function, Ultrix FR30 combines high-capacity routing, multiviewing, audio and video signal processing, media gateway functionality, production switchers, screen processors, and control within a single platform. Advanced capabilities are enabled through software licensing, allowing customers to activate new functionality as requirements evolve while protecting existing infrastructure investments.

The FR30 extends the Ultrix family from compact 1RU systems to a powerful 30RU platform supporting up to 576×576 UHD I/O in a single chassis, with the ability to combine multiple frames for even larger deployments. Using the same interchangeable I/O, software architecture, licensing model, and operational workflows across the entire Ultrix family, organizations can standardize on a single platform regardless of facility size. This common architecture simplifies deployment, reduces training requirements, protects existing investments, and makes future expansion significantly easier.

FR30 is transport agnostic, supporting SDI, SMPTE ST 2110, NDI, Dante, SRT, JPEG XS, and other industry-standard media formats within a single platform. Acting as a universal gateway between media transports, FR30 enables organizations to transition to IP at their own pace, integrate legacy and next-generation workflows, and simplify interoperability across broadcast and IT environments without redesigning core infrastructure.