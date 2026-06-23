Pro AV Newsmakers: 12 (TWELVE!!!) People on the Move, Plus More Partnerships from a Busy Week

It was a busy week in Pro AV as 12 people were either appointed or promoted to new positions. There were also key partnerships secured from AVI-SPL, Neat and Kinly, Yealink, and several others.

[Survey Open for SCN Top AV Consultants]

Get caught up with what you may have missed at InfoComm in this week's newsmakers.

People News

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Anthony James Partners Names Michael Martin Chief Technology Officer

(Image credit: Anthony James Partners)

Anthony James Partners (AJP) has named Michael Martin chief technology officer (CTO). Martin has led AJP’s broadcast systems and network infrastructure practice for nearly two decades. As CTO, he is focused on guiding the company's technology strategy across all disciplines while continuing to oversee the planning and design of integrated systems across the firm's project portfolio.

Martin specializes in SMPTE ST 2110 IP-based production environments, broadcast control rooms, network architecture, and large-scale fiber and structured cabling infrastructure. With more than 44 years of industry experience, he has led the design and development of broadcast systems for some of the largest and most complex sports and entertainment venues in North America, delivering modern IP-based control rooms and technical infrastructure engineered to support high-density workflows and long-term scalability.

d&b audiotechnik Announces David Servinis as Regional Manager for Ontario

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d&b audiotechnik appointed David Servinis to the position of regional manager, Ontario. In this new role, Servinis is responsible for supporting and growing the d&b presence across the Ontario market by working closely with partners, integrators, consultants, and end users throughout the region.



Servinis brings an extensive background in the professional audio and music industries to d&b audiotechnik. He most recently served as the North Central territory manager in commercial acoustics for Primacoustic. Throughout his career, he has focused on relationship building, technical sales, and consultative problem-solving across a variety of music and audiovisual sales roles, including positions at MCR Rental Solutions and CCR. Servinis studied recording arts and music production at the Harris Institute and remains an active musician and guitarist in the local Hamilton music scene.

Cleerline Appoints Robin Roy as Senior Account Manager

(Image credit: Cleerline Technology Group)

The Cleerline Technology Group appointed Robin Roy as senior account manager, overseeing the continued development of Cleerline’s distributor network across the United States. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Roy brings more than 20 years of experience in the commercial and residential AV channels, having demonstrated success in previous roles with distributors and independent sales representative organizations throughout the Atlanta region. During that time, she was introduced to Cleerline solutions and recognized early on that fiber infrastructure would become critical in meeting the growing bandwidth demands of commercial AV applications.

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Russel Goodwin Promoted to VP of Engineering & Operations at C.V. Lloyde Audiovisual

(Image credit: CVLAV)

C.V. Lloyde Audiovisual has promoted Russel Goodwin to VP of engineering and operations. Goodwin joined CVLAV in 2022 and has played a key role in strengthening the company’s engineering capabilities and operational excellence. Most recently serving as director of engineering, he has helped guide the successful design and deployment of complex audiovisual systems for sports and entertainment facilities across North America.

In his new role, Goodwin oversees engineering and operations while continuing to support the company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer experience.

PJ Pedroni Appointed Senior Director of National Sales USA at digiLED

(Image credit: digiLED)

digiLED has appointed PJ Pedroni, based in Seattle, as senior director of national sales. Pedroni leads efforts to grow awareness of digiLED in new markets, highlighting the company’s global track record of delivering ambitious projects across sports, immersive experiences, attractions, and DOOH applications.

Having started his career in outdoor advertising, Pedroni traces his passion for ambitious visual experiences back to one of the defining projects of his early career: an installation in New York City. The project, located at the intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway, won "Spectacular of the Year" in 2002 and sparked a lifelong appreciation for projects that push creative boundaries and capture public imagination on a grand scale.

DMF Lighting Names Bryan Biga as VP of Residential Sales

(Image credit: DMF Lighting)

DMF appointed Bryan Biga as VP of residential sales. Biga brings more than 25 years of residential lighting sales leadership to the role and will be responsible for leading residential sales efforts for both DMF Lighting and HK Lighting across North America.



Biga joins DMF Lighting from sister company HK Lighting, where he served as senior sales director-residential, driving new business development and building the brand’s residential channel. Throughout his career, Biga has demonstrated a consistent track record of transforming underperforming markets, developing high-performing teams, and forging lasting customer relationships. He has deep expertise in channel management, independent rep management, key account development, and sales training, capabilities that position him well to support DMF Lighting’s integrator partners and accelerate growth in the residential market.

FORTÉ Names Tobias Enders Managing Director, Europe

(Image credit: FORTÉ)

FORTÉ has promoted Tobias Enders to managing director, Europe, expanding his leadership responsibilities across the company’s growing European operations.

In this role, Enders serves as the central leadership point of contact for FORTÉ’s growing European Region, partnering with FORTÉ’s leadership in Ireland, the U.K., Sweden, and Germany. Enders provides more day-to-day focus on existing expansion plans, including new facilities in Frankfurt and London that will each have full Velocity meeting room solution capabilities, along with stronger coordination with FORTÉ’s technology partner network.

Enders previously owned and led GMS, an audiovisual integration business based in Frankfurt, Germany. GMS became part of FORTÉ through acquisition in April 2025. Since joining the organization, he has been instrumental in driving record growth in Germany, leading with FORTÉ’s unique managed services and innovation offerings, along with driving a new expansion effort in Munich. Enders brings expertise helping enterprise organizations create connected, productive, and future-ready workplaces. His background includes leadership roles focused on smart workplace solutions, digital services strategy, advanced analytics, and global project delivery. He holds a diploma in International Management and is a certified ITSM and Project Management Professional.

WAVIT Expands Board with Five New Visionaries

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As Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) continues to expand its impact across the audiovisual and technology industries, the organization has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors and the nomination of a new VP. Joining the board are Vanessa Tolisano, Gisela Ramirez, Kristy Demsay, Kim Lonas, and Susan Milwit, while Cheryl Walton has been nominated to serve as VP.

As WAVIT enters its fourth year, the organization continues to broaden its leadership with representation across sales, operations, HR, channel partnerships, mentorship, diversity initiatives, and emerging technologies. The addition of these five leaders marks a significant milestone for WAVIT as the organization continues to expand its programs, mentorship opportunities, scholarships, and community initiatives designed to support women throughout every stage of their AV/IT careers.

Company News

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AIMS Launches the Official IPMX Training Series Online

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has launched its Official IPMX Training Series, a free online program designed to help the Pro AV community better understand, design, configure, and deploy IPMX-based AV over IP systems. The Official IPMX Training Series is structured across three progressive levels, Foundations, Systems, and Networks, providing a clear learning path that supports both newcomers to AV over IP and experienced professionals seeking deeper technical insight.

The courses will balance demonstrations with business and technical information, helping participants understand not only how IPMX works, but how it fits into real-world workflows. The curriculum will also explore how IPMX relates to and builds upon complementary standards such as AES67, SMPTE ST 2110, and AMWA NMOS, while providing insight into the ecosystem clusters emerging around open, interoperable AV over IP deployments.

AVI-SPL Launches Autonomous Freight Operations, Announces New Partnerships

AVI-SPL has started commercial autonomous freight operations between Dallas and Houston using the Volvo VNL Autonomous powered by the Aurora Driver. The operations will support AVI-SPL’s freight movement and reflect the company’s continued investment in operational innovation and supply chain strategies designed to improve scalability, reliability, and long-term efficiency.

The collaboration marks an important step in demonstrating how autonomous trucking can be applied in real-world logistics operations where speed, consistency, and reliability are critical. As demand for freight capacity continues to grow, autonomous transport has the potential to strengthen supply chains through greater uptime, improved asset utilization, and enhanced cargo security.

Additionally, AVI-SPL expanded operations in Costa Rica, Australia, and Switzerland. The expansion reflects AVI-SPL’s continued global growth strategy and investment in delivering consistent customer experiences, local expertise, and scalable support across international markets. The expanded presence in Costa Rica, Australia, and Switzerland enables AVI-SPL to better support regional customers while also strengthening service delivery capabilities for global enterprise clients operating across multiple countries and time zones.

Neat and Kinly to Accelerate Intelligent Platform Deployment

Neat and Kinly announced a global partnership during InfoComm 2026. Kinly has been designated a Mastery partner, the highest tier in Neat’s Global Partner Program, specifically for its technical expertise and global enterprise deployment capabilities.

The strategic alliance instantly mobilizes Neat’s video portfolio with Kinly’s global network of customers, providing a single, standardized, end-to-end solution for enterprise modernization. This collaboration ensures customers worldwide can seamlessly deploy intelligent meeting room technology to transform their workplace collaboration environments.

nsign Partners with BrightSign on Expanded Digital Signage Deployment

nsign partnered with BrightSign at InfoComm 2026, expanding the deployment options available to customers, integrators and channel partners worldwide. The partnership highlights nsign's international growth strategy, particularly in North America, where BrightSign media players are widely deployed across enterprise digital signage networks in sectors such as retail, quick service restaurants (QSR), hospitality, transportation, and corporate communications.

By supporting selected BrightSign media players, nsign can now be deployed on both new and existing BrightSign-based infrastructures, allowing organizations to adopt the platform without replacing previously installed hardware. This provides a practical migration path for companies looking to modernize their digital signage operations while protecting existing technology investments.

For AV integrators and channel partners, the integration expands the range of deployment scenarios available to customers. Many large multi-site organizations already operate BrightSign-based networks and are increasingly looking for CMS platforms that combine ease of use, centralized management, scalability, and remote device control.

SFM Named Canadian Distributor for Yealink Video Conferencing Solutions

SFM was appointed the Canadian distributor for Yealink. The agreement enables SFM to bring Yealink's full suite of professional video conferencing products to market across Canada, offering resellers and system integrators direct access to one of the world's most trusted collaboration technology portfolios. The portfolio addresses a wide spectrum of deployment environments —from compact huddle spaces to executive boardrooms and large-scale enterprise installations—ensuring resellers can match the right solution to every client requirement.

The appointment reflects the complementary strengths of both organizations. SFM brings specialized knowledge of the Canadian Unified Communication technology landscape, a proven distribution network, and long-standing relationships within the AV and unified communications channel. Yealink, ranked among the world’s top videoconferencing solution providers, delivers enterprise-grade technology deployed by organizations across more than 140 countries—solutions engineered to support the demands of modern hybrid work environments at any scale.

Pro AV Around the World

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The Cleerline Technology Group announced the appointment of Quartz AVA as the distributor for its optic solutions across the Benelux region (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg). For over 30 years, Quartz AVA has been a value-added distributor of premium audiovisual and custom integration technologies. Based in the Netherlands and serving a network of dealers, integrators, and home cinema specialists, Quartz AVA provides comprehensive technical support, training, logistics, and project guidance across the region.

SpinetiX appointed ALGAM Enterprise as SpinetiX distribution partner for France, Monaco, and North African countries such as Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia. ALGAM Enterprise offers the full SpinetiX portfolio and provides field commercial, technical, and consultative support to system integrators and channel partners delivering demanding large digital signage projects across the territory.