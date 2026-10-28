How Audix Transforms House-of-Worship Stage Workflows

Summary:

Independent audio engineer and RedCity Studios co-founder JC Fredrickson praisesd the new AUDIX Wireless MicroBoom microphones for streamlining complex stage transitions in houses of worship and educational facilities.

The Wireless MicroBooms deliver exceptional gain before feedback and pristine audio quality, providing a high-performance alternative to more expensive systems.

In addition to the Wireless MicroBooms, Fredrickson relies on a wide array of AUDIX products, including the D-Series drum mics and the PDX520 dynamic vocal microphone.

(Image credit: Audix)

Handling audio production for everything from houses of worship to educational facilities, independent audio engineer JC Fredrickson requires equipment that ensures enhanced sound, reliability, and rapid deployment. Fredrickson has upgraded his live production capabilities with the new AUDIX Wireless MicroBoom MBW50B microphones to manage incredibly fast-paced stage environments.

[When Sound Becomes Architecture]



The sound quality and sleek form factor of the MicroBooms naturally won over his clients. "The MicroBooms are incredibly low-profile, which eliminated complaints from parents during school theater productions and musical performances, because they want a clear sightline to their kids without a bulky mic stand in the way," he noted.

(Image credit: Audix)

Recently, Fredrickson has been working with large congregations like the 3,000-member Shepherd Church in Porter Ranch, CA, where fast changeovers are critical. "Their stage features numerous vocalists moving around, and they typically strike the choir mics as soon as the worship portion ends," shared Fredrickson. "Previously, it took three people to go in, unplug the microphones, gather the cables, and walk out while dodging cameras. Now that the MicroBooms are wireless, two crew members can quickly walk in, pick up the stands, and walk off. The transitions on stage are incredibly smooth and wire tangles have been entirely eliminated."



The advantages extend beyond logistics to pure sonic performance, particularly in challenging acoustic environments. "Schools and houses of worship often rely on volunteer choirs or younger kids who simply do not project loudly enough while singing. Getting enough gain before feedback is a critical component for us," Fredrickson said. "Being able to crank up the Wireless MicroBooms without having to worry about feedback has been a massive advantage." He also praises its fine-tuned hardware updates, ”The new knuckle on the boom feels incredibly secure and gives me peace of mind, ensuring the microphone stays perfectly in place without the need for gaff tape.”



Reflecting on his continued trust in the brand, Fredrickson highlighted the company's continuous innovation and sonic excellence. "I really feel like AUDIX listens to its customers and is willing to grow. Lately, it is clear they are successfully expanding across the entire audio spectrum, creating incredible solutions for choirs, ensembles, and broadcast," he concluded. "When I pick an AUDIX microphone out of my mic locker, I have complete confidence that it is going to perform perfectly."