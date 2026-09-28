The State of AV/IT 2026: XYTE

AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.

Thought Leader: Omer Brookstein, CEO and co-founder of XYTE

Every AV vendor now claims a comprehensive portfolio. Yet the more consequential shift is beyond AV: enterprise software is being redesigned for agentic AI. Salesforce’s Headless 360 made that direction explicit by opening data and actions to AI agents through machine-readable interfaces, without relying on a screen.

For AV/IT leaders, this reframes the strategic question. The objective is not to select the dashboard that displaces every other dashboard. It is to make a mixed estate accessible to people, enterprise systems, and agents.

The next leaders in AV will not be distinguished by suite breadth or interface polish. They will make existing infrastructure understandable and safe for enterprise systems and AI agents to act on. Omer Brookstein, CEO and co-founder of XYTE

That estate will not disappear. Displays, DSPs, cameras, and controllers from multiple manufacturers may retain years of useful life, making wholesale replacement economically unsound and operationally disruptive. Giving agents access also raises the security stakes. An agent observing device health presents a fundamentally different risk from one that can reboot, reconfigure, or provision equipment. Strong identity controls, least-privilege access, approval gates, and audit trails must be built into the architecture.

Cloud provides the shared data and control layer. It can standardize device data, operational history, and available actions across current and legacy systems, allowing organizations to introduce intelligence without tying progress to hardware refresh cycles.

Agentic AI then shifts the operating model from navigation to intent. Teams can ask an agent to identify devices at risk, investigate a recurring room failure, prepare rooms for high-stakes meetings, or recommend the next action. Near-term value lies not in unfettered autonomy, but in governed automation: agents diagnose issues, correlate context, and prepare remediation while people authorize higher-risk actions.

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The next leaders in AV will not be distinguished by suite breadth or interface polish. They will make existing infrastructure understandable and safe for enterprise systems and AI agents to act on.