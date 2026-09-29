The State of AV/IT 2026: OpenCloud AV

AVT Question: Please share insights on the ongoing transition to networked AV and the role the cloud and AI play.

Thought Leader: Lital Grossman, Executive Director at OpenCloud AV

Most networked AV today is still siloed by manufacturer: each vendor’s devices report into their own closed cloud, their own app, their own dashboard. IT ends up managing a patchwork of parallel systems instead of one network, which recreates the exact problem networking was supposed to solve.

None of these are solved by adding another closed platform. They’re solved by a common, open layer that any device—old or new, any manufacturer—can plug into on equal terms. That’s the case for open cloud APIs: they let IT apply the same security posture and visibility to AV that it already applies to every other networked endpoint, without forcing anyone to rip out working hardware or bet on one vendor’s ecosystem.

Most networked AV today is still siloed by manufacturer: each vendor’s devices report into their own closed cloud, their own app, their own dashboard. Lital Grossman, Executive Director at OpenCloud AV,

Once that data is flowing through an open, standardized cloud layer, AI becomes practical: predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and fewer support tickets, because the models can finally see the whole room instead of one brand’s slice of it.

This is the shift OpenAV Cloud exists to drive—not another proprietary platform, but an industry framework so networked AV works for everyone with every system and every vendor.

None of this gets fixed by another closed platform. It gets fixed by an open layer any device, from any manufacturer, can plug into on equal terms. That’s the case for open cloud APIs: one security posture, one set of tools, across every device on the network, regardless of brand or age.

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Once that data flows through a common, open cloud layer, AI becomes practical—predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, fewer tickets—because it can finally see the whole room, not one manufacturer’s slice of it.

That’s what OpenAV Cloud is building toward: not another platform, but the framework that makes networked AV work as one system.