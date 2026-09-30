How AtlasIED Atmosphere Transformed Audio at High-Tech Manufacturer

Wilting specializes in the efficient production of precision mechanical components and modules, targeting European OEMs operating in high-tech industries such as semiconductor, aerospace, food processing, and automotive. When it opened its new facility in Veldhoven, Netherlands, in 2025, the company sought an audiovisual experience that would create a seamless, flexible, and future-ready system that enhances communication and collaboration throughout the building. The company turned to Backline to design and implement a comprehensive AV solution centered around AtlasIED’s Atmosphere system.

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“Wilting’s standards are high, both for their own product as well as the requirements for the new audio system, which is why we recommended Atmosphere,” said Thijs Michiels, CEO of Backline. “With Atmosphere, AtlasIED has struck the perfect balance between innovation and usability. The DSP performance, control options, and integration capabilities make it a standout solution for many scenarios.”

The installation features the Atmosphere AZM8 audio processor for advanced multi-zone control. The AZM8, an eight-zone digital signal processor at the heart of an Atmosphere audio control system, features a built-in message player, virtual wall controllers, learning ambient noise sensing, Tilter Filter, auto-gain, GPIO, room combine, and more.

Programming is simple via an on-board web interface optimized for common use cases. The control interface is device agnostic, responsive, and meticulously designed for an ideal user experience without sacrificing design freedom. In addition to Ethernet, built-in Wi-Fi allows tablets and other controlling devices to connect directly to the AZM8 via rights-based access.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

Three HELVIA OMNIS-100 multimedia players provide central streaming and background music distribution, integrated into the Atmosphere network. The audio is evenly distributed through different ceiling and pendant loudspeakers, ensuring balanced sound quality across the building.

In the company café, Backline installed an Atmosphere C-ZSV control panel to enable easy local control of volume and source selection, creating an ideal environment for presentations, meetings, and informal gatherings. With user-friendly controls designed to prevent accidental configuration changes, staff can confidently manage the system without technical oversight.

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This ease of use drives greater adoption, ensures the system delivers long-term value, and even boosts employee engagement by empowering staff to take ownership of their environment. Backline also installed an Atmosphere A-XLR in the café to allow for the connection of a microphone when needed.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

Together, these integrated solutions deliver a professional, reliable, and future-proof AV ecosystem that supports Wilting’s commitment to innovation, quality, and technological excellence.

“AtlasIED’s Atmosphere platform gave us the flexibility to design a sophisticated audio system without overcomplicating the user experience,” said Michiels. “Setup was fast, and the software tools made on-site adjustments effortless. The customer is very happy with how the audio system turned out.”