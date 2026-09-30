Higher Audio Quality for Higher Ed: Biamp Delivers Hassle-Free Voice Reinforcement for Emory University

Quick view:

Parlé Voice Lift leverages the existing Parlé Beamtracking ceiling microphones together with TesiraFORTÉ X processors to naturally reinforce the instructor’s voice as they move throughout the presentation area.

Parlé Voice Lift eliminates microphone management entirely—a critical requirement for a college serving more than 5,000 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students.

Following its success, Biamp is helping Emory evaluate additional deployments.

(Image credit: Biamp)

Biamp has deployed Parlé Voice Lift at Emory College of Arts and Sciences in Atlanta, GA, bringing natural voice reinforcement to campus classrooms without handheld or wearable microphones. Built on the Parlé TCM Beamtracking ceiling microphones and TesiraFORTÉ X processors already installed across more than 120 teaching spaces, the solution allows instructors and students to lecture, discuss, and present without wearing or handling a microphone. Parlé Voice Lift eliminates microphone management entirely—a critical requirement for a college serving more than 5,000 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students.

[Hearing Every Word]

For many institutions, voice lift means handheld microphones, wireless bodypacks, recharging docks, and disposable batteries, each introducing opportunities for equipment to be misplaced, uncharged, or unavailable when faculty need it most.

“Whether we go with rechargeable or disposable batteries, there are different issues we find,” said Griffin Fisher, manager of classroom technology services, Emory College of Arts and Sciences. “We have not introduced traditional voice lift in a lot of spaces because of those challenges.”

Piloted in the college’s Anthropology Room 303, Parlé Voice Lift leverages the existing Parlé Beamtracking ceiling microphones together with TesiraFORTÉ X processors to naturally reinforce the instructor’s voice as they move throughout the presentation area. Because approximately 140 learning spaces across campus already utilize Biamp systems, including TesiraFORTÉ X 400 and X 800 processors along with approximately 300 Parlé TCM Beamtracking ceiling microphones, implementation required no new microphone infrastructure.

(Image credit: Biamp)

“There are no handhelds, no disposable batteries, no recharging docks; it’s like magic,” said Fisher. “We really do want solutions that just work. Whether it’s pushing the ‘ON’ button and everything comes on, or microphones that are simply part of that ‘just works’ equation, that’s something we’re hugely interested in.”

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The pilot delivers natural voice reinforcement that increases presenter confidence while remaining virtually invisible to faculty, students, and IT staff alike,” said Joe Andrulis, EVP of corporate development, Biamp. “Following its success, Biamp is helping Emory evaluate additional deployments, including a large administrative meeting room used by university leadership, extending the Biamp ecosystem that also supports conferencing, lecture capture, and hybrid learning across campus.”