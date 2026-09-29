Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon Theater Gets Audio Upgrade

Summary:

An aging sound system was causing disruptions by unpleasant microphone feedback caused by reflections off the projection screen and paneled walls.

SCN Top 50 systems integrator, Solotech, recommended the Renkus-Heinz ICONYX Gen 5 loudspeaker series.

There’s no more feedback when presenters speak into the microphones and the entire audience can hear even the most subtle details.

(Image credit: Solotech | Renkus-Heinz)

The iconic Griffith Observatory overlooks the city of Los Angeles, renowned as an educational and entertainment landmark. Part of that observatory is the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon Theater, a 190-seat auditorium which hosts public programs, presentations, and panels every day to explore the latest in science and astronomy. It recently got an audio upgrade from SCN Top 50 systems integrator Solotech and consultant TheatreDNA, who recommended Renkus-Heinz as the ideal loudspeaker solution for the space.

[Hearing Every Word]

The existing sound system was becoming increasingly difficult to manage. All too often, events were being disrupted by unpleasant microphone feedback caused by reflections off the projection screen and paneled walls.

“From the beginning, we recognized the need for a solution that could address the unwanted reflections and uncontrolled audio challenges, without disrupting the theater’s strict aesthetic values,” said Patrick So, theater programs manager at Griffith Observatory. “We worked closely with Solotech and TheatreDNA, who guided us through a range of potential options while assessing coverage, clarity, and visual impact.”

A digitally steerable line array was considered the most suitable option, leading to the recommendation of the Renkus-Heinz ICONYX Gen 5 loudspeaker series. “A single ICONYX IC16-RD model was installed behind the projection screen upstage of where speakers stand to present,” said Marc Nutter, business development representative for Solotech. While the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon Theater retained a dedicated playback system for film screenings, the IC16-RD was introduced exclusively for spoken word events. “The beam steering capabilities allow for precise vertical coverage control, directing sound towards the audience while reducing energy on the reflective surfaces, ultimately helping to improve speech intelligibility and maintain consistent SPL from the front of the auditorium to the back.”

By positioning the loudspeaker behind the screen, audiences can focus on the presentations and speakers without distraction from the room’s technology. The wider AV system is built around a QSC network that brings audio, video, and control into a streamlined interface, allowing museum staff to prepare and operate daily programs and special events with greater ease and consistency.

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Since the debut of the new audio system, the audience experience inside the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon Theater has improved noticeably. “The upgrade from the old system was immediately clear,” So concluded. “With the IC16-RD, there’s no more feedback when presenters speak into the microphones and the entire audience can hear even the most subtle details. The immense effort that everyone has put in has led to a far more immersive and engaging experience that fully lives up to the expectations of the Griffith Observatory."