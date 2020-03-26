Zoom Certifies Yamaha UC CS-700 Video Sound Bar

The What: Yamaha Unified Communications has announced that its CS-700 Video Sound Bar is certified for use with Zoom Video Communications’ Zoom Rooms. The all-in-one videoconferencing system passed Zoom's extensive testing process, ensuring the audio, camera, and USB interface seamlessly integrates with the videoconferencing software.

[Yamaha UC Adds Intel Unite Integration to Collaboration Systems]

The What Else: Along with the certification, Yamaha is releasing new firmware (version 1.4) for the CS-700, allowing all existing devices to upgrade to the new version with audio and video quality enhancement and usability improvements. The update will also provide Bluetooth connection, mute sync, and in-app optimizations for more comfortable and intuitive huddle room collaboration.

Designed for huddle rooms, the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System delivers high-quality audio, video, and collaboration capabilities in a wall-mounted unit that is designed to be easy to install and deploy. It features an adaptive beamforming microphone array for smart conversation pickup, four Yamaha speaker elements for audio intelligibility, and a wide-angle HD camera so far-end participants can see everyone in clear detail. Users can connect to any UC platform, including Zoom, via a single USB, reducing the inefficiencies of operating disparate video, audio, and collaboration components.

"With Yamaha's exceptional audio and video technology and expertise, the CS-700 will help us transform any huddle space or meeting room into a modern, easy-to-use, and powerful collaborative workspace to our customers' Zoom Rooms experience," said Eric Yu, hardware partnership manager, Zoom.

The Bottom Line: With Zoom certification, the software automatically detects the CS-700, enabling mute sync and optimizing the audio in the Zoom cloud. The CS-700's integrated network management system allows IT staff to deploy and remotely manage each unit from one location, increasing service response and efficiency.

The CS-700 firmware compatible with Zoom Rooms will be provided for free starting March 2020 from uc.yamaha.com.