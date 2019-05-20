Zigen Launches New AudioVisual Distribution System

The What: Zigen has released IP-Logic, a plug-and-play AV over IP platform designed to include its own proprietary audio matrix on the market. With IP-Logic, users will be able to stream any 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 source to any display.

The What Else: The IP-Logic transmitter/receiver units come equipped with independent scalers to allow video distribution in mixed display environments. Zigen’s patent pending IP-Logic platform optionally offers line level audio breakouts that can pull audio from any source,

“Zigen has always strived to be more than just a product for our integrators, we want to be a dedicated partner," said Ed Dellalyan, president and chief technical officer, Zigen. “With IP-Logic, we have decided to take it a step further and become a part our integrator’s install team. Embedded in every IP-Logic platform is a system design engineer from Zigen to do the leg work on their AV over IP installs.”

The Bottom Line: According to Ziegen, key features of the IP-Logic product line include virtually zero latency, 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 Dolby Vision on 10-Gig managed infrastructure, and a comprehensive set of embedded audio networking solutions that are virtually backwards compatible with all SDVoE partner products.