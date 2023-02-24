You Got to See this Enormous 92-Foot Video Wall from Neoti

Neoti (opens in new tab) recently partnered with Solutionz (opens in new tab) to complete a massive 92-foot video wall for a private broadcast studio in Charlotte, NC. Made up of 420 panels, the video wall also expands to 104 feet and is 11 feet tall.

(Image credit: Neoti)

"Because of the size of the wall and the technical aspects of the wall, it allows the studio to produce many different types of programs in the same physical space within minutes," explained Aaron Kipfer, CTO, Neoti.

(Image credit: Neoti)

The wall is active in 40-plus productions, with a wide scope of backdrops needed. The technology behind the wall allows that backdrop to change within seconds and keep the many different productions rolling with ease. Because of the 420 panels at a 1.8mm pixel pitch, the video wall produces imagery in great detail at a low brightness.

You can hear from Neoti and the studio, as well as take a tour of the studio and video wall in this video. Click here to see more (opens in new tab).