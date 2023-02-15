On Displays: Neoti

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Derek Myers, CEO and President of Neoti (opens in new tab)

The old saying goes: “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” Well, the same can be said for effective content.

Therefore, while planning and operating digital displays or signage, the top priorities should be the beholder, objective, and goal—from aimless artistic reflection meant to fuel elements of the human condition, to targeted calls to action focused on driving consumer habits.

There are currently very few, if any, industry standards in digital signage, and therefore keeping the beholder, objective, and goal at the forefront during planning and operation will certainly aid success." — Derek Myers, CEO and President of Neoti

How do these priorities relate to the type of display being used, whether or not it’s connected to the internet, or the type of software being used to play the content?

The different types of displays available provide a wide range of visual perspectives, and are important to how your beholder is influenced. Direct-view LED displays are bright, nonreflective, and can be made for the indoors or outdoors at nearly any size. LCD displays are high resolution, providing deep contrast and more intimate experiences. Projection displays have the ability to do image mapping onto buildings or objects and also can be made at varying sizes. All these displays should be selected with the beholder in mind, which will maximize the intended objective and goal in mind.

How often the message changes, as well as the location of the displays, will drive the decision of connectivity. The question of which software to use is complicated. The answer is not only related to message changes and location, but also how dynamic the content will be and whether real-time variables will change the content.

There are currently very few, if any, industry standards in digital signage, and therefore keeping the beholder, objective, and goal at the forefront during planning and operation will certainly aid success.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series: On Displays

Check out what other industry thought leaders have to say about trends and best practices to help deliver the best high-impact experience. A full list with links can be found at the bottom of the On Displays intro article