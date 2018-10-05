Yorktel Releases Integration of Univago HE With Epic MyChart

The What: Yorktel has integrated its Univago HE telehealth platform-as-a-service with Epic MyChart.

The What Else: Expanding on existing integrations in various clinical workflows, the latest advancement in the collaboration between Epic and Yorktel allows for Univago HE to be leveraged within MyChart so patients can participate in both scheduled and ad hoc virtual visits with their providers from their personal computer or mobile device.

The integration enables clinicians and patients to launch a Univago HE video call directly from within an Epic application. In addition to MyChart, Univago HE works with Epic Hyperspace, Haiku, and Canto. These additional integrations give providers access to Univago HE's rich feature set specifically developed for telehealth applications in inpatient environments, such as clinical consults, assessments and observations, interpreter services, and virtual family consults/visits.

Univago HE is an end-to-end telemedicine services platform that delivers the versatility, reliability and security vital to a broad range of telemedicine applications. An extension of Yorktel’s proven Univago video services platform, Univago HE was created specifically for healthcare to stabilize and simplify video technology so clinicians can use it and rely on it for delivery of virtual care in all clinical environments. The platform is versatile and flexible enough to scale across entire healthcare systems and comes with a rich set of tools to manage proactively and keep operational 24/7/365.

The Bottom Line: Univago HE’s support for open standards and multiple protocols provides for interoperability with traditional videoconferencing systems (SIP, H.323), Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business, and WebRTC browsers. This ensures scalability while enabling healthcare providers to leverage existing investments in video technologies.