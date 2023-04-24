Yealink Joins PSNI Global Alliance as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner

Yealink has joined the PSNI Global Alliance as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner (PVP). The PSNI Global Alliance Preferred Vendor Partner program is available to an exclusive group of manufacturers, distributors, and service providers in the Pro AV industry. The program connects vendors such as Yealink and PSNI’s Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) to pursue market opportunities, and enable worldwide, standardized solutions to their customers.

“We are delighted to welcome Yealink’s expertise to the PSNI Global Alliance,” added Tom Roberts, director of vendor programs for PSNI Global Alliance. “2023 is already proving be another year of exceptional growth for the Alliance and we are excited for the future. We look forward to a wealth of success alongside one of the world’s most prominent UCC providers.”

All vendors within the PSNI PVP program are pre-screened by the Certified Solution Providers of The Alliance to ensure that only the best technology providers are represented. Customers who engage with The Alliance are assured seamless installation and support, benefitting from the collective expertise of PSNI’s integrators and vendors alike.