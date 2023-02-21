Yamaha UC to Participate in HETMA 2023 Virtual Conference

Yamaha Unified Communications (opens in new tab) will host a 60-minute session on Friday, February 24 at 4 p.m. ET during HETMA’s (opens in new tab) (Higher Education Technology Managers Association) 2023 Virtual Conference, "Now What?"

Field systems engineer, Daniel Kleman and Michelle Baeza, director of strategic partnerships, will present an overview of Yamaha’s conferencing and communication offerings for higher education and answer solution-specific questions regarding AV integration and configuration in classroom environments.

"This is our inaugural event with HETMA, and we’re thrilled to be aligning with them," said Baeza. "We look forward to future opportunities to collaborate with such an influential organization."

Kleman will join the webinar from a local university classroom using an installed Yamaha Ceiling Microphone, the RM-CG, featured in Yamaha’s ADECIA Ceiling Solution. Designed with auto-tuning, echo cancellation, and four dynamic beams for accurate voice and camera tracking, the Zoom and Microsoft Teams Certified ADECIA Ceiling Solution (opens in new tab) brings Yamaha's signature audio quality to the classroom.