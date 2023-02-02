Yamaha Releases New Firmware Update for the ADECIA Family

Yamaha (opens in new tab) has announced a new firmware update to its ADECIA family of audio solutions, including RM-CR Audio Processor, RM-CG Ceiling Array Microphones, RM-TT Tabletop Array Microphones, and RM-W Wireless Microphones. The V2.0.0 update includes several new features and improvements, including customized beam tracking functionality, an output router for Dante output signal, low latency mode for wireless microphones, an increase in the number of microphones compatible with one RM-CR, and more.

“Here at Yamaha, we are dedicated to improving our technology as conferencing needs and requirements evolve,” said Holger Stoltze, senior director of technical sales and marketing, Yamaha Unified Communications. “This latest ADECIA firmware directly addresses specific customer requests and further cements ADECIA as a uniquely innovative solution in the UC space, with capabilities unlike any other system on the market.”

The Version 2.0.0 firmware includes updates to all ADECIA microphone options and the Yamaha RM-CR Audio Processor as well as Zoom Certification for the RM-CG Ceiling Array Microphones and the RM-TT Tabletop Microphones. Among the new features for the RM-CR is a preset Store/Recall Function that allows for support of changing environments such as combining and dividing meeting rooms. The customized beam tracking functionality for the RM-CG Ceiling Microphone allows users to pre-set the RM-CG’s beam-tracking zones using a color-coded system in the Web UI, allowing for up to two “focus areas'' and two “exclusion areas” for more accurate audio pick-up. Additionally, the firmware now supports up to 14 RM-CG microphones connected to one RM-CR, and up to 64 RM-W wireless microphones can now be used in one area with external processors like the Yamaha MRX7-D. New reduced-latency modes for all RM microphones enable them all to be used in voice-lift applications.

Within the ADECIA solution, Yamaha’s RM-CG Ceiling Microphone, RM-TT Tabletop Microphone, and RM-W Wireless Microphones feature voice tracking technologies to allow lively conversations to be picked up and delivered clearly to the far end. The voice tracking function automatically selects the microphone closest to the person speaking for superior voice capture, and its human voice activity detection technology anticipates additional voice locations for seamless conversation pickup.

Yamaha's ADECIA conferencing solution is an innovative family of communication products that provide a complete and customizable audio solution for any meeting or learning space. The easy-install solution is comprised of four Yamaha products: the RM-CG Ceiling Array Microphone, RM-TT Tabletop Microphones, or RM-W Wireless Microphones, the RM-CR processor, Yamaha's long-trusted PoE switches, and the VXL Series line array speakers. The complete solution immediately detects all components of the system and optimizes their configuration for the room environment, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation, and echo behavior. Setting up a room is done through the system's configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth, Dante, and analog connections, this flexible system can fit a variety of meeting spaces.