HETMA Announces Prism Scholarship Recipients

The Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA (opens in new tab)) has announced the recipients of the Prism Scholarship. With the support of AVIXA, HETMA created the Prism Scholarship to support the growth of underrepresented communities within the U.S. higher education technology workforce.

The intent of the Prism Scholarship is to encourage women, LGBTQIA+, black, Latino, Asian, indigenous, disabled persons, and others to become active leaders and role models as technology managers in the higher education space.

The recipients of the 2022 Prism Scholarships are: Mahogany Hickman, Kameesha Jones, C. Ann Kelly, Dez McNeil, Earl Mcnulty, Dustin Myers, Michelle Rasic, and Britt Yenser. This year, to commemorate the retirement of industry icon Cory Shaeffer, HETMA awarded a scholarship in her name to Natalie Gillespie from Northwestern University.

“Higher education has always been an avenue to impact social change. HETMA recognizes that we have a unique opportunity to fulfill our mission of growing the influence of underrepresented professionals in the greater AV industry and are proud to announce our founding cohort,” said Joe Way, PhD, CTS, director of learning environments, Information Technology Services, University of Southern California, and chair of HETMA. “We are looking forward to witnessing this incredible group of AV professionals grow in their craft, earn their CTS, experience InfoComm, and become a lasting force in both higher ed and the AV industry.”

Scored, chosen, and distributed solely by HETMA’s discretion, the scholarship includes a one-year Elite Membership to AVIXA, inclusive of the entire online catalog of education, access to a virtual Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) prep course and course materials, coverage of exam fees for the CTS exam, mentorship by a HETMA member, and a trip to a future InfoComm show.

"The opportunity to provide access to mentors, tools, and dynamic events in our industry was the lightbulb moment for this program," said Joé Lloyd, senior director, communications, AVIXA. "Equitable access brings a diversity of thought and representation that will establish new thought leaders. We could not be more excited to be a part of this initiative."