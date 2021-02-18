Yamaha UC Now Shipping ADECIA Ceiling Solution

The What: Yamaha Unified Communications is now shipping the ADECIA ceiling solution, a family of communication products designed to work seamlessly together to provide a complete and customizable audio solution for any enterprise or meeting space.

The What Else: As employees head back to the office, Yamaha UC says ADECIA is the ''perfect" touchless solution for crystal-clear and socially distanced meetings. It includes the brand-new multi-beamforming RM-CG ceiling microphone and RM-CR audio processor, as well as Yamaha's PoE switches and VXL Series line array speakers.

Yamaha UC ADECIA Ceiling Solution (Image credit: Yamaha UC)

"Today's meeting environment calls for flexibility and absolute clarity from anywhere in the room," said Michael Fitch, vice president of sales and marketing at Yamaha UC. "ADECIA is the first solution of its kind that helps companies safely welcome employees back into meeting rooms while ensuring they have a system that's ready for communication demands now and in the future. It intelligently tracks conversations around the room without programming or labor-intensive setup while applying Yamaha technologies that provides a great audio experience for everyone."

The Bottom Line: The complete solution immediately detects all components of the system and configures them to be optimized for the room environment, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation, and echo behavior. Setting up a room is done through the system's configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth, Dante, and analog connections, this flexible system can fit a variety of enterprise or meeting spaces.