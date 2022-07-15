Yamaha Expands Microsoft Teams Interoperability for Medium-Sized Rooms

Yamaha (opens in new tab) continues to remove barriers for easily installed, clear, and high-quality Microsoft Teams meetings with the latest certification of its ADECIA Tabletop Solution. Part of the company’s ADECIA family of complete, customizable conferencing tools, the tabletop solution meets the medium-sized room standards for natural, clear audio that defines the Teams experience.

“The future of education and business communications demands conferencing solutions that are easy to install and deliver pristine audio quality,” said Michelle Baeza, director of strategic partnerships at Yamaha Unified Communications. “The RM-TT microphone of ADECIA Tabletop Solution meets all of those standards. As a device that is certified for Microsoft Teams, organizations can confidently select it as a part of the Microsoft Teams experience.”

The Yamaha RM-TT wired tabletop array microphone is one of the several standalone microphone options also available in ADECIA, a complete family of easy-to-install products designed to work seamlessly together to provide customizable communications solutions for meetings or learning spaces. The ADECIA Tabletop Solution, like the ADECIA Ceiling System, integrates the RM-CR remote conference processor, VXL1-16P Dante/PoE-compatible line array speaker, and SWR2311P-10G Yamaha's long-trusted PoE network switch, providing a comfortable and effortless remote conferencing experience.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Packed into RM-TT's low-profile form factor are all of Yamaha's powerful sound technologies, including automatic voice tracking, auto gain control, adaptive echo cancellation, noise reduction, and reverberation suppression for optimal collaboration experiences. When the RM-CR processor and RM-TT tabletop microphones are combined, the unique voice tracking function automatically selects the microphone closest to the person speaking for optimal voice capture. For example, a meeting participant who is moving from the conference table to a white board or interactive display in the room can ensure that their voice will be captured and delivered to the far end in crisp, clear quality. In a classroom, the microphones can be set up around the room to capture every student as well as the teacher who may be presenting lessons from different areas or checking on individual progress or questions. The innovative technology also allows installers to dictate each microphone pod's directional mode for customized room capture. Available mic options include unidirectional, super-cardioid, hyper-cardioid, omnidirectional, bidirectional, or toroidal.

The ADECIA complete solution automatically detects all components of the system and configures them to be optimized for the room environment, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation, and echo behavior. Setting up a room is done through the system's configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth, Dante, and analog connections, this flexible system can fit a variety of enterprise or meeting spaces and classrooms.

"In a world of hybrid meetings, a room’s audio quality is key to creating equity between people inside the meeting room and remotely.” said Albert Kooiman, senior director, Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft Corp. “Yamaha has a long tradition of delivering audio excellence, and with achieving certification for Microsoft Teams, the RM-TT brings quality in-room and remote audio to the Teams experience.”