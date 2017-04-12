Yamaha Enhances TF Digital Mixers

Yamaha announced the release of firmware update v3.5 for the company’s TF Series Digital Mixers during Pro Light + Sound 2017. The TF Series offers an advanced touch-panel based TouchFlow Operation interface, popular for a wide variety of applications.

Yamaha TFSeriesTF-RACK V3.5

Firmware update v3.5 will significantly expand the utility of the Yamaha TF Series with the addition of the acclaimed Dugan Speech System automixing capability. Developed in cooperation with Dan Dugan Sound Design Inc., the update includes the original automatic microphone-mixing algorithm that helps professional audio engineers cue multiple live mics in situations with unpredictable dialogue. This capability is also included in the Yamaha QL Series and more recently, the CL Series consoles.

The Dugan automixer can be applied to up to eight channels in the TF Series, automatically raising the gain of microphone inputs that are active, while lowering the gain of inactive microphone inputs, and adjusting each to create a consistent overall mix level. This will eliminate the need for complex fader operation – for example, during presentations where multiple microphones are used, or panel discussions where an even larger number of microphones may be required. The advanced Dugan automatic mixing algorithm also maintains a safe feedback margin, ensuring high-quality, high- clarity sound at all times.