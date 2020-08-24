Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Bar Now Available With Promethean Collaboration Tool

The What: Yamaha Unified Communications has partnered with Promethean Interactive Displays and DisplayNote to outfit conference rooms with a three-for-one enterprise-grade plug-and-play collaboration tool.

Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Bar with Promethean Collaboration Tool (Image credit: Yamaha UC)

The What Else: Exclusively available from Promethean, the companies say the display system simplifies meetings and provides conference and collaboration spaces with high-quality, professional audio, video, and meeting room software. Featuring Yamaha's CS-700 all-in-one Video Sound Bar, Promethean's ActivPanel Titanium Pro, and DisplayNote Launcher application, the solution is fast and simple to deploy, set up, and operate, according to the companies.

"Think of this system as your next enhanced collaboration solution, bringing together three of the industry's leaders in interactivity and superior communication," said Michelle Baeza, director strategic partnerships, Yamaha Unified Communications. "Our solution is affordable, easy to deploy and operate, providing organizations with everything they need to launch a collaborative meeting with one touch."

The Bottom Line: The collaboration solution is available with a 65-plus, 75-, or 85-inch Promethean ActivPanel Titanium Pro 4K interactive display. The collaboration tool is available through Promethean through Dec. 31.