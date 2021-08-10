Xilica, Barco Partner to Optimize BYOD Landscape

The What: Xilica is partnering with Barco to bring complete collaboration solutions to corporate AV environments. The partnership provides customers with tightly integrated video and audio components to support BYOD presentations, ensuring a fully compatible wireless ecosystem within meeting spaces and conference rooms that will also support hybrid meetings.

The What Else: The technical architecture integrates Xilica Solaro Series DSPs with Barco's ClickShare Conference wireless conferencing system, establishing a one-click operation to quickly bring BYOD presentations to life. The workflow both streamlines the process of launching a presentation and connecting to meeting room AV peripherals. It also establishes a nearly touch-free operation for the presenter--a critical strategy for employee safety as workers return to offices.

Introduced last year, ClickShare Conference builds on its predecessor ClickShare by automatically and wirelessly connecting laptops and mobile devices to cameras, microphones, speakers and other AV components in the room. Xilica's Solaro Series DSPs boost voice intelligibility, eliminate noise and echo, and deliver seamless room control in alignment with ClickShare Conference via USB connectivity. The two products immediately lock in once a presentation is launched, with Xilica processing and managing all audio moving in and out of the DSP. Options include the flagship Solaro FR1 and its compact, quarter-rack-width sibling, Solaro QR1. ClickShare Conference's compatibility with Xilica's full range of Solaro products ensure flexible options for integrators, including local processing with a small footprint, or AoIP-based centralized processing to handle the wider building.

The Bottom Line: According to Barco's David Fitzgerald, the initial go-to-market strategy will address corporate AV environments, but the two companies will expand their horizons to support K-12 and higher education, with flexible options for traditional classrooms, lecture halls and large auditoriums.